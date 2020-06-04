Call of Duty developer Infinity Ward has finally decided to crack down on racism in their online games.

Starting with the currently played Call of Duty: Modern Warfare and Call of Duty: Warzone, Infinity Ward will be attractively combating racist behaviour within their multiplayer titles.

Firstly, the Call of Duty developer will be adding additional resources to properly monitor and identify racist behaviour in their games. This will allow the developer to identify racist messages, clan tags, usernames and more.

Secondly, players will soon be able to report players for racism more times per hour as well as being able to specifically mark player usernames as explicitly racist.

Those who continue to spew resist behaviours within Call of Duty will be given permanent bans from the online multiplayer game and, with CoD titles now being tied to a larger Activision account that will blanket all of that publisher’s multiplayer titles, players will be banned from a lot of games.