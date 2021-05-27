Acer brings stereoscopic 3D display to laptops

Acer today announced SpatialLabs, a suite of solutions that bring stereoscopic 3D experiences to laptops. SpatialLabs uses eye-tracking with a switchable 2D/3D stereoscopic display and real-time rendering technologies to deliver an immersive, glasses-free stereoscopic 3D experience. Acer today also announced a ConceptD laptop featuring this new SpatialLabs technology.

SpatialLabs suite includes the following:

SpatialLabs Model Viewer : A tool which enables a user to import files in all major 3D file formats and present them in stereoscopic 3D. While in the model viewer, information generated about head-position is incorporated into the displayed 3D model. For example, moving slightly to the left or right will rotate the 3D model in the opposite direction, as if a user had taken a step to either side of the object. All of this happens in real-time. SpatialLabs Model Viewer add-ons are available for major 3D software suites, such as Blender and Autodesk Fusion 360, that allow files created in those applications to be transferred into the SpatialLabs Model Viewer with a single click.

SpatialLabs Go : A proprietary solution for rendering side-by-side full screen content into stereoscopic 3D. For example, after leveraging Blender to set a window into side-by-side full screen view, designers can use SpatialLabs Go to transfer it into stereoscopic 3D.

PiStage for Maya : The middleware PiStage functions as a tool that allows the time-consuming back-and-forth rendering pipeline to be skipped, giving users the flexibility to create or edit content on an extended 2D monitor and view any changes made in stereoscopic 3D in real-time, with SpatialLabs.

SpatialLabs Player: A native player for presenting side-by-side video in stereoscopic 3D.

Acer is offering ConceptD SpatialLabs prototype notebook to select developers for a period of three months—totally free of charge. Developers can apply for the same here.

Source: Acer