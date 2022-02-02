Big laptops are great, but they might fail you in portability when you need to commute every day. In that case, consider Acer Chromebook Spin 311, one of the smallest laptops in the market right now. What’s more, the model is being offered by Acer this 2022 with 26% discount.

Spin 311 is a 2.62 pound Chromebook computer supporting the Chrome OS. While it isn’t still as prominent as other operating systems like Apple macOS and Microsoft Windows, Chrome OS offers lots of benefits to users. That said, you can have the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 with features like built-in virus protection, automatic updates, standard Google apps, an additional 100 GB of Google Drive space, and access to more than 2 million Android apps from Google Play.

Like any other laptop, Acer Chromebook Spin 311 is also designed to work flawlessly. But to add speed and more power to its performance, Chromebook Spin 311 is given the Intel Celeron N4020 dual-core processor 1.1 GHz with Intel Burst technology up to 2.8 GHz. It also delivers a strong, consistent wireless signal through Intel Gigabit Wi-Fi 5 and the strategically placed 802.11ac wireless antenna with 2×2 MU-MIMO (Multi-User Multiple-Input and Multiple-Output).

On the other hand, it boasts an 11.6-inch HD IPS display screen that is touch-sensitive. With this, you can execute commands in your Chromebook Spin 311 as if you’re using your phone. In addition, the surface of the screen is made of durable damage-resistant Antimicrobial Corning Gorilla glass, which will let you swipe and scroll carelessly. And in case you feel like using it as a tablet, you can fold it and instantly enjoy a keyboard-free 0.79-inch thin unit. With the help of its 360° hinge, you can further fold the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 in various positions to achieve all its four modes (Laptop, Tablet, Tent, and Display modes). Meanwhile, regardless of the mode selected, Acer Chromebook Spin 311 has decent battery power usage that allows it to last up to 10 hours.

Lastly, it is complete with all the connectivity features you see in other full-sized laptops. That includes the two USB Type-C ports, reversible USB 3.1 Type-C connector, two USB 3.1type-C ports, two USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports, and a MicroSD slot for extra storage.