Acer has announced two new Windows 10 laptops — TravelMate B3 and the TravelMate Spin B3 at BETT 2020 in London. The former is like your regular clamshell laptop, while the later is a convertible and has support for touch, meaning you can also use it as a tablet and watch movies in a tent mode.

Talking about specs, they feature an 11.6-inch HD display and powering them is Intel Pentium or Celeron processors. Both meet MIL-STD-810G standard and, therefore, are quite durable. They’ll also be able to handle “bumps and spills”, so if you’re a student and want something durable at an affordable price point, you can easily consider them.

Both the TravelMate B3 and the TravelMate Spin B3 will be available for purchase in the month of April, starting at $239 and $329, respectively.

Acer also launched a Chromebook called Acer Chromebook C871. It features a slightly bigger 12-inch HD+ display and is powered by Intel Core processors (Core i3-10110U), or a Pentium Gold 6405U

“Every aspect of the new Acer Chromebook C871 (Chromebook 712) was designed from the ground up with the educational environment in mind,” said James Lin, General Manager, Notebooks, IT Products Business, Acer Inc. “In addition to meeting several durability and safety standards, we’ve also provided extras such as a student-friendly keyboard and the latest processing and Wi-Fi technology, giving students and teachers a powerful tool that will enhance student engagement and learning outcomes.”

Acer’s new Chromebook will be able to handle 132 pounds of downward force and can withstand a drop of up to four feet.

The Acer Chromebook C871 will be available in North America in the month of March at a starting price point of $329.99, and in EMEA in May starting at €299.

via: Neowin