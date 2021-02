We posted a few weeks ago on acapella group Maytree’s rendition of Windows sounds effects through the ages going viral on TikTok, and that story has subsequently blown up much wider than expected.

Now the group is back with their rendition of iPhone tones which is twice as long, featuring old favourites such as the “Opening” ringtone, the classic “Marimba” ringtone, the “Strum” ringtone, and even the dreaded “Alarm” tone.

Hear their latest release below:

via The Verge