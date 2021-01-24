Microsoft’s sound engineers spend ages painstakingly creating the common sound effects of Windows, and we have heard orchestras playing them before, but today we came across a brand-new way of generating the Windows sound-effects – your voice.

Well, not your voice, but the voices of Maytree acapella music group, who have rendered the sound effects of what appears to be Windows XP and Vista, all with their voices.

Their rendition has had more than 1.3 million likes on TikTok, but of course, this pales in comparison to the billions of times the sounds have been heard in the normal course of using the operating systems.

Hear their version below: