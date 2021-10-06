Microsoft has announced that a new Search experience is coming to Microsoft Teams.

The new search results experience in Teams for Desktop clients will make it easier to find messages, people, answers and files faster and more intuitive. This redesigned search results page features better context, faster results, improved filtering capabilities with AI-powered relevance based on the people and content you engage with most in Teams and other Microsoft 365 services.

Gallery

Old vs New

The new experience will begin rolling this out in early November and expect to complete rollout mid-November.