8 Ways To Find Hidden Apps On IPhone (Quick Guide)

Finding hidden apps on your iPhone might seem tricky, but it’s often simpler than you think. Many apps aren’t intentionally hidden, but rather tucked away in places you might overlook. This guide will walk you through eight effective methods to locate those elusive applications, whether they’re buried within folders, relegated to a different screen, or simply forgotten. Let’s get started!

How Can I Find My Hidden iPhone Apps?

1. Check Your Home Screens

This might seem obvious, but it’s the first place to look! Carefully scroll through all your home screens. iPhones allow for multiple pages of apps, so make sure you swipe through each one thoroughly. Apps might be nestled amongst others, or in folders you’ve created and forgotten about.

2. Utilize Spotlight Search

Spotlight Search is a powerful tool built into iOS. Simply swipe down from the middle of your home screen to access it. Type in the name of the app you’re looking for; if it’s installed, it will appear in the search results.

3. Explore App Library

Introduced in iOS 14, the App Library automatically organizes your apps into categories. Swipe to the far right of your home screens to access it. The apps are categorized intelligently, making it easier to find even if you don’t remember the exact name.

4. Use the App Store

If you’re still having trouble, head to the App Store. Search for the app. If it appears in your search results with an "Open" button instead of a "Get" button, it means the app is already installed on your device, and you can click "Open" to launch it directly.

5. Check for Folders

Apps are often grouped into folders for organization. Take a close look at any folders on your home screens. They might be labeled generically (like "Games" or "Utilities"), so you’ll need to open each one to check its contents.

6. Look in Settings

While unlikely to find hidden apps directly within the settings menu, you can use Settings to check for app-related information. Go to Settings > General > iPhone Storage. This will show you a list of all your apps and how much storage each one uses. If you see an app you can’t find on your home screens, this will help pinpoint where it is.

7. Restart Your iPhone

Sometimes a simple restart can resolve minor software glitches that might be preventing an app from appearing. Turn your iPhone off completely, wait a few seconds, and then turn it back on.

8. Restore from a Backup (Last Resort)

This is a more drastic measure, but if you’ve exhausted all other options, restoring your iPhone from a recent backup might help. Make sure you back up your data before doing this, as it will erase everything currently on your device. You can restore from a backup via Settings > General > Transfer or Reset iPhone > Restore from iCloud Backup or Restore from Mac/PC.

Tips

Regularly organize your apps into folders to prevent them from getting lost.

Utilize the App Library for efficient app management.

Consider using a third-party app organizer if you struggle with keeping track of your apps.

Finding Your Apps: A Quick Recap

This guide has provided several methods to locate those elusive apps on your iPhone. Remember to check your home screens, use Spotlight search, explore your App Library, and check the App Store. If all else fails, a restart or restoring from a backup might be necessary.

FAQs

How do I find apps I downloaded but can’t locate?

Check your home screens, App Library, and use Spotlight search to locate the app. If it’s not there, check your App Store; if it shows as installed, you can open it directly from there.

Why are some of my apps not showing up on my iPhone?

This could be due to several reasons, including app organization within folders, being placed on a less frequently used home screen, or even a minor software glitch. Try restarting your device or checking your App Library. If the problem persists, consider restoring from a backup.

I’ve deleted an app, but I want to find it again. How can I do this?

If you deleted the app, you’ll need to redownload it from the App Store. Deleted apps won’t reappear on your iPhone unless you reinstall them.

Where are hidden apps stored on my iPhone?

There is no concept of "hidden" apps in the sense of being intentionally concealed by the system. Apps are either on your home screen, in a folder, in the App Library, or they are not installed.

