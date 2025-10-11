Best VPNs For Windows 7: Enhanced Security

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A message from our partner Get Fortect now and keep your Windows PC up and running smoothly each time you use it. The tool will regularly check the health of you system files, drivers, hardware and apps, and tackle potential problems before you could experience any issues because of them. Download Now 0 readers this month, rated 4.6 on Fortect has been downloaded byreaders this month, rated 4.6 on TrustPilot

Windows 7 might be an older operating system, but it’s still used by many. Keeping your Windows 7 machine secure is essential, and one of the best ways to do that is with a Virtual Private Network (VPN). A VPN encrypts your internet traffic and masks your IP address, providing a layer of security and privacy that helps protect you from online threats.

Choosing the right VPN for Windows 7 can feel overwhelming. There are many options available, each with its own set of features and benefits. This article will guide you through some of the best VPNs for Windows 7, highlighting their key features and how they can help you make the most of your operating system.

Which VPNs Work Best With Windows 7?

NordVPN

NordVPN is a top-tier VPN provider known for its robust security features and extensive server network. It offers a dedicated Windows app that is compatible with Windows 7, making it easy to protect your online activity. NordVPN helps you bypass geo-restrictions, secure your data on public Wi-Fi, and prevent tracking by websites and advertisers.

NordVPN provides a secure and reliable connection, protecting your data from prying eyes. Its double VPN feature adds an extra layer of encryption, routing your traffic through two different servers. This makes it extremely difficult for anyone to intercept your data.

NordVPN is also fast and reliable, so you can stream videos, download files, and browse the web without experiencing any lag. It’s a great choice for anyone who wants to protect their privacy and security online.

Key Features:

Double VPN for enhanced security

Large server network

Fast and reliable connections

Dedicated Windows app

No-logs policy

Pricing: $3.69/month (2-year plan)

ExpressVPN

ExpressVPN is another excellent choice for Windows 7 users. It’s known for its speed, reliability, and user-friendly interface. ExpressVPN offers a dedicated Windows app that is easy to install and use, even for beginners. It helps you protect your online activity, bypass geo-restrictions, and prevent tracking by websites and advertisers.

ExpressVPN provides a secure and reliable connection, protecting your data from prying eyes. Its AES-256 encryption ensures that your data is safe from hackers and other online threats. ExpressVPN also has a strict no-logs policy, so you can be sure that your online activity is not being tracked.

ExpressVPN is also one of the fastest VPNs on the market, so you can stream videos, download files, and browse the web without experiencing any lag. It’s a great choice for anyone who wants a fast, reliable, and secure VPN.

Key Features:

Fast and reliable connections

User-friendly interface

Dedicated Windows app

AES-256 encryption

Strict no-logs policy

Pricing: $8.32/month (1-year plan)

Surfshark

Surfshark is a budget-friendly VPN that doesn’t compromise on security or features. It offers a dedicated Windows app that is compatible with Windows 7, making it easy to protect your online activity. Surfshark helps you bypass geo-restrictions, secure your data on public Wi-Fi, and prevent tracking by websites and advertisers.

Surfshark provides a secure and reliable connection, protecting your data from prying eyes. Its Camouflage Mode ensures that your VPN traffic is disguised as normal internet traffic, making it difficult for anyone to detect that you are using a VPN. Surfshark also has a strict no-logs policy, so you can be sure that your online activity is not being tracked.

Surfshark is also one of the few VPNs that allows you to connect an unlimited number of devices simultaneously. This makes it a great choice for families or anyone who wants to protect multiple devices.

Key Features:

Unlimited device connections

Camouflage Mode for enhanced privacy

Dedicated Windows app

Budget-friendly pricing

No-logs policy

Pricing: $2.49/month (2-year plan)

CyberGhost

CyberGhost is a user-friendly VPN with a large server network and a focus on streaming. It offers a dedicated Windows app that is compatible with Windows 7, making it easy to protect your online activity. CyberGhost helps you bypass geo-restrictions, secure your data on public Wi-Fi, and prevent tracking by websites and advertisers.

CyberGhost provides a secure and reliable connection, protecting your data from prying eyes. Its dedicated streaming servers are optimized for specific streaming platforms, ensuring that you can watch your favorite shows without any buffering or lag. CyberGhost also has a strict no-logs policy, so you can be sure that your online activity is not being tracked.

CyberGhost is a great choice for anyone who wants a user-friendly VPN with a focus on streaming.

Key Features:

Dedicated streaming servers

Large server network

User-friendly interface

Dedicated Windows app

No-logs policy

Pricing: $2.29/month (2-year plan)

Private Internet Access (PIA)

Private Internet Access (PIA) is a highly configurable VPN known for its strong privacy features. It offers a dedicated Windows app compatible with Windows 7, allowing users to customize their security settings. PIA excels at blocking ads, trackers, and malware, enhancing the overall browsing experience.

PIA provides a secure and reliable connection, protecting your data from prying eyes. With advanced encryption options, you can tailor the level of security to your specific needs. Its MACE feature blocks ads, trackers, and malware, preventing unwanted intrusions.

PIA is a great choice for those who prioritize privacy and want extensive control over their VPN settings.

Key Features:

Highly configurable settings

MACE ad, tracker, and malware blocker

Dedicated Windows app

Strong encryption options

No-logs policy

Pricing: $2.03/month (3-year plan)

IPVanish

IPVanish is a fast and reliable VPN with a strong focus on security. It offers a dedicated Windows app that is compatible with Windows 7, making it easy to protect your online activity. IPVanish helps you bypass geo-restrictions, secure your data on public Wi-Fi, and prevent tracking by websites and advertisers.

IPVanish provides a secure and reliable connection, protecting your data from prying eyes. Its strong encryption ensures that your data is safe from hackers and other online threats. IPVanish also has a strict no-logs policy, so you can be sure that your online activity is not being tracked.

IPVanish is also a great choice for torrenting, as it allows P2P traffic on all of its servers.

Key Features:

Fast and reliable connections

Dedicated Windows app

Strong encryption

P2P traffic allowed

No-logs policy

Pricing: $3.99/month (2-year plan)

ProtonVPN

ProtonVPN is a security-focused VPN developed by the creators of ProtonMail. It offers a dedicated Windows app compatible with Windows 7, prioritizing user privacy and data protection. ProtonVPN is known for its strong encryption and secure core architecture, ensuring a high level of anonymity.

ProtonVPN provides a secure and reliable connection, protecting your data from prying eyes. Its Secure Core servers route your traffic through multiple servers in privacy-friendly countries, making it extremely difficult to trace your online activity. ProtonVPN also has a strict no-logs policy, so you can be sure that your online activity is not being tracked.

ProtonVPN is an excellent choice for those who prioritize security and want a VPN developed by a reputable company.

Key Features:

Secure Core architecture

Strong encryption

Dedicated Windows app

Focus on privacy

No-logs policy

Pricing: $4.99/month (2-year plan)

VPN Feature Comparison

Feature NordVPN ExpressVPN Surfshark CyberGhost PIA IPVanish ProtonVPN

| Price (Monthly) | $3.69 | $8.32 | $2.49 | $2.29 | $2.03 | $3.

FAQ

Related reading