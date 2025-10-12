5 Best BSoD Fixers For Effortless Blue Screen Repair

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Blue Screen of Death (BSoD) errors can be incredibly frustrating, often halting your work and leaving you scrambling for solutions. These errors, usually caused by hardware or driver issues, can seem complex, but the right tools can simplify the troubleshooting process. Fortunately, several software solutions are designed to diagnose and repair BSoD errors, helping you get your system back up and running quickly.

This article explores five of the best BSoD fixers available today. We’ll delve into their features, benefits, and pricing to help you choose the right solution for your needs, ensuring you can tackle those blue screen errors with confidence.

What Are The Best BSoD Fixers?

1. Restoro

Restoro is a comprehensive PC repair tool that not only addresses BSoD errors but also offers a wide range of system optimization features. It scans your computer for damaged or missing system files, hardware issues, and security threats, replacing corrupted files with fresh, clean versions from its extensive online database. This process helps resolve BSoDs caused by file corruption or system instability.

Restoro’s user-friendly interface makes it accessible to both novice and experienced users. The software also includes features like malware removal and performance optimization, making it a versatile tool for maintaining your PC’s health. By identifying and fixing the root causes of BSoD errors, Restoro helps prevent future occurrences and keeps your system running smoothly.

Repairs damaged system files

Removes malware and viruses

Optimizes PC performance

User-friendly interface

Pricing: \$29.95 (One-time license for one PC)

2. DriverFix

BSoD errors are often caused by outdated, corrupt, or incompatible drivers. DriverFix specializes in identifying and updating these problematic drivers, ensuring that your hardware components are functioning correctly. It scans your system for outdated drivers and automatically downloads and installs the latest versions from a verified database.

DriverFix not only resolves BSoD issues but also improves overall system stability and performance. By keeping your drivers up-to-date, it minimizes the risk of driver-related conflicts and errors, preventing future blue screen occurrences. Its automated features save you time and effort, making driver management a breeze.

Automatically scans for outdated drivers

Downloads and installs latest driver versions

Improves system stability

Reduces driver-related conflicts

Pricing: \$19.99 (Annual subscription for one PC)

3. BlueScreenView

BlueScreenView is a free utility from NirSoft that analyzes the minidump files created after a BSoD error. These minidump files contain valuable information about the cause of the error, such as the specific driver or module that triggered the crash. BlueScreenView displays this information in a clear and easy-to-understand format.

While BlueScreenView doesn’t fix BSoD errors directly, it provides crucial insights into the problem, allowing you to identify the root cause and take appropriate action. It’s a valuable tool for advanced users who want to diagnose BSoD errors themselves. By pinpointing the problematic driver or module, you can then update, remove, or replace it to resolve the issue.

Analyzes minidump files

Identifies the cause of BSoD errors

Displays information in a clear format

Free to use

Pricing: Free

4. WhoCrashed

WhoCrashed is another diagnostic tool that analyzes crash dump files to identify the drivers or modules responsible for BSoD errors. It provides a detailed report of the crash, including the file names, error codes, and possible causes. This information helps you understand the nature of the problem and take steps to resolve it.

WhoCrashed is designed to be user-friendly, even for those without extensive technical knowledge. It offers both a home edition for personal use and a professional edition for commercial purposes. By providing clear and concise crash analysis, WhoCrashed empowers you to troubleshoot BSoD errors effectively.

Analyzes crash dump files

Identifies problematic drivers and modules

Provides detailed crash reports

User-friendly interface

Pricing: Free (Home Edition), \$29.99 (Professional Edition)

5. Windows Memory Diagnostic

Windows Memory Diagnostic is a built-in tool in Windows that tests your computer’s RAM for errors. Faulty RAM can cause a variety of problems, including BSoD errors. Running this diagnostic tool can help you determine if your RAM is the source of your blue screen issues.

The tool performs a series of tests on your RAM to identify any errors or inconsistencies. If errors are detected, it indicates that your RAM may need to be replaced. Windows Memory Diagnostic is a simple and effective way to rule out RAM as a potential cause of BSoD errors.

Type “Windows Memory Diagnostic” in the Windows search bar. Select “Windows Memory Diagnostic”. Choose “Restart now and check for problems (recommended)”. The computer will restart and perform the memory test. After the test is complete, the computer will restart again, and the results will be displayed.

Tests RAM for errors

Identifies faulty RAM modules

Built-in to Windows

Simple to use

Pricing: Free

Feature Comparison

Feature Restoro DriverFix BlueScreenView WhoCrashed Windows Memory Diagnostic Error Repair Yes No (Driver Updates) No (Analysis Only) No (Analysis Only) Yes (RAM issues only) Driver Updates No Yes No No No Malware Removal Yes No No No No System Optimization Yes No No No No Crash Analysis No No Yes Yes No Pricing \$29.95 (One-time license for one PC) \$19.99 (Annual subscription for one PC) Free Free (Home Edition), \$29.99 (Pro) Free

Tips

Back Up Your Data: Before attempting any BSoD fixes, back up your important data to prevent data loss in case of further system instability.

Before attempting any BSoD fixes, back up your important data to prevent data loss in case of further system instability. Check Hardware Connections: Ensure that all hardware components, such as RAM modules and cables, are properly connected.

Ensure that all hardware components, such as RAM modules and cables, are properly connected. Update Drivers Regularly: Keep your drivers up-to-date to minimize driver-related conflicts and errors.

Keep your drivers up-to-date to minimize driver-related conflicts and errors. Run System File Checker: Use the System File Checker (SFC) tool to scan for and repair corrupted system files.

Open Command Prompt as administrator. Type sfc /scannow and press Enter. Wait for the scan to complete and follow any on-screen instructions.

Perform a Clean Boot: Perform a clean boot to identify if any third-party software is causing the BSoD error.

Press Windows key + R , type msconfig , and press Enter. Go to the “Services” tab, check “Hide all Microsoft services”, and click “Disable all”. Go to the “Startup” tab and click “Open Task Manager”. Disable all startup items. Restart your computer.

Taming the Blue Screen Beast

Dealing with BSoD errors doesn’t have to be a daunting task. By leveraging the right tools and following the tips outlined above, you can effectively diagnose and repair these errors, restoring your system to a stable and reliable state.

FAQ

What causes a Blue Screen of Death?

Blue Screen of Death (BSoD) errors are typically caused by hardware issues, driver problems, or software conflicts.

Can a virus cause a Blue Screen of Death?

