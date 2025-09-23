4 Ways To Fix Touchpad Not Working On Windows 11 (Quick Fix)

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links.

A non-functioning touchpad can severely disrupt your workflow. Luckily, most touchpad issues in Windows 11 are easily resolved. This guide provides four straightforward solutions to get your touchpad back up and running quickly. We’ll cover troubleshooting steps, driver updates, and system settings adjustments to help you pinpoint the problem and regain control of your laptop. Whether you’re a tech novice or a seasoned user, these steps will guide you through the process.

Why Isn’t My Touchpad Working? Let’s Find Out!

Check for Obvious Physical Obstructions

Before diving into software solutions, ensure nothing is physically blocking your touchpad. A stray piece of debris, a sticky substance, or even a misplaced hand resting on the touchpad can prevent it from registering input. Clean the surface gently with a soft, dry cloth.

Restart Your Computer

A simple restart can often resolve temporary software glitches. This step is quick and surprisingly effective in resolving many minor technical issues. Try restarting your computer and see if the touchpad functions correctly afterward.

Outdated or corrupted drivers are a common cause of touchpad malfunctions. Here’s how to update or reinstall them:

Open Device Manager: Search for "Device Manager" in the Windows search bar and open it. Locate Touchpad: Expand "Mice and other pointing devices." You should see your touchpad listed (often as "ELAN Touchpad" or similar). Update Driver: Right-click on your touchpad and select "Update driver." Choose "Search automatically for drivers." Windows will attempt to find and install the latest driver. Reinstall Driver (If Necessary): If the update doesn’t work, right-click on your touchpad, select "Uninstall device," and restart your computer. Windows will usually automatically reinstall the driver.

Adjust Touchpad Settings in Windows 11

Windows 11 provides settings to enable or disable the touchpad. Sometimes, the touchpad might be accidentally turned off.

Open Settings: Click the Start button and select "Settings." Navigate to Bluetooth & Devices: Click on "Bluetooth & devices" in the left-hand menu. Select Touchpad: Click on "Touchpad" in the right-hand panel. Enable Touchpad: Ensure the "Touchpad" toggle switch is turned on. You can also adjust other settings, such as sensitivity and scrolling options, here.

Tips for Maintaining Your Touchpad

Regularly cleaning your touchpad helps prevent debris buildup. Avoid using harsh chemicals or abrasive cleaners. Keeping your Windows drivers updated is crucial for optimal performance and stability.

Troubleshooting Touchpad Issues Solved

We’ve covered four effective ways to troubleshoot a non-working touchpad in Windows 11. By systematically checking for physical obstructions, restarting your computer, updating drivers, and reviewing your touchpad settings, you should be able to resolve most touchpad issues. Remember to keep your drivers updated and your touchpad clean for optimal performance.

FAQs

Why is my touchpad not working after a Windows update?

Sometimes, Windows updates can cause driver conflicts or incompatibilities. Try updating your touchpad drivers (as described above) or reinstalling them. If the problem persists, you might need to look for solutions specific to the update you recently installed.

My touchpad is working intermittently. What should I do?

Intermittent touchpad issues often point towards a driver problem or a hardware malfunction. Try updating your drivers first. If the problem continues, consider contacting your laptop manufacturer’s support for hardware diagnostics.

How do I disable my touchpad temporarily?

You can disable your touchpad temporarily through the Windows 11 Settings (as described in the "Adjust Touchpad Settings" section). This is useful if you’re using an external mouse.

I’ve tried everything, and my touchpad still isn’t working. What now?

If you’ve exhausted all software troubleshooting steps, the problem might be hardware-related. Contact your laptop manufacturer’s support or a qualified technician for further assistance. They can diagnose the issue and recommend appropriate repairs.

Related reading