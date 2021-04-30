Microsoft Whiteboard app updated with 15 new ink colors, new Highlighter tool and more

by Pradeep

 

Microsoft recently released an updated Whiteboard experience app for Teams, Android, and Web users. The updated Whiteboard experience comes with following three new improvements:

  • 5 new ink colors & 6 thicknesses
  • New Highlighter tool – 15 colors, 6 thicknesses
  • 10 new Sticky Note colors & texture

Microsoft Whiteboard provides a freeform intelligent canvas where teams can ideate, create, and collaborate visually via the cloud. Designed for touch, type & pen, it lets you write or draw as smoothly as you would with ink, while adding text and sticky notes you can type/ annotate on.

Source: Microsoft

