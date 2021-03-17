Last year Amazon updated its eero mesh WIFI network devices to support WIFI 6, and today the company is offering an eero 6 3-pack for only $279, a whole $115 off.

The Eero 6 features WIFI 6 support, has a dual-band radio, 2 ethernet ports and a USB-C port for gadget charging. It can connect to up to 75 devices and up to 1,500 square feet, and has a built-in Zigbee smart home hub which allows you to connect to compatible devices on your network with Alexa.

A 3-pack offers whole-home Wi-Fi 6 coverage of up to 5,000 sq. ft. with support for wifi speeds up to 900 Mbps (wired connection) / 500 Mbps (wireless connection).

It offers:

Equipped with 6 ethernet ports: Get a fast connection for fixed devices (like printers or computers) with two wired ethernet ports on each eero 6 router.

Includes AmazonBasics ethernet cable – Get a wired connection for your connected devices.

Say goodbye to dead spots and buffering – Our TrueMesh technology intelligently routes traffic to reduce drop-offs so you can confidently stream 4K video, game, and video conference.

More wifi for more devices – Wi-Fi 6 delivers faster wifi with support for 75+ devices simultaneously.

Set up in minutes – The eero app walks you through setup and allows you to manage your network from anywhere. Plus, free customer support is available 7 days a week.

Built-in Zigbee smart home hub – eero 6 connects compatible devices on your network with Alexa, so there’s no need to buy separate smart home hubs for each.

Gets better over time – Automatic updates bring the latest and greatest in wifi while also keeping your network safe and secure.

Easily expand your system – With cross-compatible hardware, you can easily add eero products as your needs change.

Check out the deal at Amazon here.