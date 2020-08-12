ZTE was one of the early adopters of the idea of the foldable smartphone, in fact, the company released its first dual-screen foldable smartphone before Huawei, Samsung. And now, the Chinese technology company is going to set another record — this time, by making the world’s first under-display camera phone.

On his official Weibo account, the President of ZTE, Ni Fei said that the ZTE A20 5G will be the world’s first under-display camera phone. The President of the company, however, revealed no further details, leaving us in the dark about specifications and the launch date of the smartphone.

While the Ni Fei didn’t reveal any details on the release, the ZTE A20 5G, which carries model number ZTE A2121, recently obtained network access permission, hinting that the company is quite close to releasing the smarpthone. Beyond that, the document didn’t give us any details about the smartphone.

Rumor also has it that the VisionOX is the company that has provided the under-display camera solution to ZTE as the former is the word’s first company to mass-produce the under-display camera technology.

Rumor also has it that the ZTE A20 5G will be released either in late August or in early September.

