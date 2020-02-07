With only a few days remaining for Samsung’s Unpacked event, tech enthusiasts believed that Samsung’s Galaxy S20 series will be the first Snapdragon 865-powered smartphone of 2020. However, that’s unlikely to be the case now as ZTE has announced ZTE Axon 10s Pro, a new smartphone that is powered by Snapdragon 865. This makes the Axon 10s Pro the first smartphone to use Qualcomm’s latest flagship-tier ARM processor.

ZTE Axon 10s Pro, however, doesn’t offer anything exceptional apart from Snapdragon 865. The smartphone comes with specs that are very similar to last year’s Axon 10 Pro. The new 10s Pro features 6.47-inch AMOLED curved display with a 1080p resolution and 19.5:9 aspect ratio. You’ll also find an in-display fingerprint reader and a water-drop notch. The smartphone packs 12GB of LPDDR5 RAM coupled with 256GB of UFS 3.0 storage. But if you don’t need that much you can also choose the 6GB/128GB variant.

Talking about the camera, the Axon 10s Pro packs standard 48MP main sensor for 12MP pixel-binned images, a 20MP wide-angle lens (125 degrees) and an 8MP telephoto lens. For selfies, you’ll get 20MP at the front.

Snapdragon 865 is not the only thing new in the Axon 10s Pro, the smartphone now has an upgraded GPU and has support for 5G connectivity as opposed to Axon 10 Pr0, which has neither 5G nor a powerful GPU like the former.

Other specs include a 4,000mAh battery, Wi-Fi 6, LTE, Link-Booster tech. Unfortunately, ZTE didn’t give us any detail on the release date and price and, hence, you don’t know as to when the smartphone is going to hit the market. But if it becomes available after Galaxy S20, consumers will remember Galaxy S20 as the first Snapdragon 865-powered phone.

