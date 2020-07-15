Zoom announces Zoom for Home devices targeting people who work from home

Zoom today announced Zoom for Home, a new category of devices to support people who work from their home. DTEN ME is the first Zoom for Home device that will be available in August this year. DTEN ME device comes with three built-in wide-angle cameras, an 8-microphone array for crystal-clear audio in meetings and phone calls and, a 27-inch ultra-responsive touch display for interactive screen sharing, whiteboarding, annotating, and ideation. The HDMI input in the device allows you to use it as a secondary monitor for your laptop when needed. Zoom for Home – DTEN ME works right out of the box! No setup required.

Zoom for Home top features:

Enhances the Zoom Experience – Log in to a Zoom for Home compatible device with a Zoom user account to create immersive office experiences without additional licenses (Zoom for Home is available with all Zoom Meeting licenses, including Basic.)

– Log in to a Zoom for Home compatible device with a Zoom user account to create immersive office experiences without additional licenses (Zoom for Home is available with all Zoom Meeting licenses, including Basic.) Always Ready – Easily start ad-hoc or scheduled meetings, take and receive phone calls, and virtually collaborate with content sharing and annotation.

– Easily start ad-hoc or scheduled meetings, take and receive phone calls, and virtually collaborate with content sharing and annotation. Personalization – Syncs with the user’s calendar, status, meeting settings and phone for an integrated video-first unified communications experience.

– Syncs with the user’s calendar, status, meeting settings and phone for an integrated video-first unified communications experience. Flexible Management Options – Zoom for Home devices can be set up to be IT-managed remotely through the Admin Portal or self-managed by the end-user.

– Zoom for Home devices can be set up to be IT-managed remotely through the Admin Portal or self-managed by the end-user. Zoom for Home Design – Ensures hardware is a purpose-built solution and is accessibly priced for a home office setup.

You can learn more about Zoom for Home here.