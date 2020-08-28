Zoom announces a major marketing partnership with US Open Tennis Championships

Zoom today announced a major marketing partnership with the United States Tennis Association (USTA) for the upcoming the US Open Tennis Championships. The US Open will be using Zoom online meeting service in a variety of ways. Find the details below.

The virtual hospitality events will be open to VIP guests invited by Zoom, and feature Q&As with tennis legends, celebrity interactions, and tutorials for the iconic Honey Deuce cocktail and other classic US Open culinary offerings.

A celebrity-hosted opening night fundraising gala will be held on August 31 via Zoom. The fundraising event is in lieu of the traditional Opening Night Gala that is held on-site each year to benefit the USTA Foundation – the charitable arm of the USTA. This year’s event will be hosted by Alec Baldwin and will support the “Rally To Rebuild” campaign.

The USTA will honor 14 “Healthcare Champions” from around the globe in a “Champion-to-Champion” virtual interview series conducted on Zoom. Before the start of each match, during the virtual coin toss, a former US Open Champion will recognize a Healthcare Champion who has worked tirelessly to save lives in the fight against COVID-19.

“It’s thrilling to partner with organizations that share our innovative spirit,” said Janine Pelosi, CMO, Zoom. “We’re constantly thinking of ways to engage with our customers in this new world of robust virtual experiences. We’re also deeply thankful for, and proud to support the USTA in paying tribute to all of the healthcare workers who have been on the frontlines caring for those affected by COVID-19.”

Source: Zoom