Zoom Chat is now Zoom Team Chat

Zoom became a household name when the COVID-19 pandemic ravaged economies all around the world and put every single person under lockdown. Despite the fact that the world is moving towards normalcy, the video conferencing app has managed to sustain its business. In its latest blog post, the company has announced some new product updates, including a new logo and a name change.

Zoom Chat has now become Zoom Team Chat. The functionalities remain the same, which means no new features have been introduced aside from re-branding. Zoom Team Chat can simplify how you collaborate by bringing together messaging, file sharing, third-party integrations, video, voice, and whiteboard in one place. You can attend a video call and then easily share an idea via whiteboard.

“Modern chat technology helps dispersed teams consolidate workflows and gain efficiencies, and enables people to work better together. With one-touch access to video meetings, phone, whiteboarding, and more, Zoom Team Chat brings people together in modern ways. We feel Zoom Team Chat better reflects that value,” the blog post reads.

If you have purchased Zoom One license, the new Zoom Team Chat is included in your offering, which means you can use it along with other collaboration tools such as phone, whiteboard, video meetings, and more in one Zoom license.

Zoom has also introduced a new logo, with each ‘O’ representing different collaboration tools such as Team Chat, Phone, Meetings, Rooms, Events, and Contact Center. Aside from the new visual identity, the platform is also getting a new color palette, typography, product icons, and more. The company has said that the new logo better explains the benefits of its communications platform to current and potential customers.

Zoom will share more product updates and more at its annual Zoomtopia event, which is all set to take kick off on November 8.