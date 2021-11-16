ZF selects Microsoft Azure as its preferred cloud platform

ZF is a global technology company supplying systems for passenger cars, commercial vehicles and industrial technology. ZF has selected Microsoft as its digital transformation partner. ZF will be using Microsoft 365, Azure and other Microsoft services for the digitalization of the entire company. Find the partnership details below.

ZF will create a holistic data and integration platform, the ZF Cloud, to digitalize all of ZF’s industrial and operational production and business processes on the Microsoft Azure cloud platform.

ZF is investing billions of euros into the digital transformation of the company over the next years, thereof a significant amount in the collaboration with Microsoft.

ZF equipped approximately 110,000 frontline and office workers with Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Teams to modernize the business, stay at the forefront of the mobility industry, and accelerate customer-focused innovation.

“The data supplied by ZF products and our business processes will be integrated into a comprehensive cloud architecture in all areas. This enables us to significantly improve our efficiency and speed. We increasingly think and act like agile tech companies enabling us to better serve our customers around the globe. With Microsoft, we have an ideal partner who will make a major contribution to the digitalization of the entire ZF company,” says ZF’s CEO Wolf-Henning Scheider.

“Digital transformation is reshaping the transportation industry, enabling mobility services providers to empower employees, enhance productivity and deliver unique customer solutions faster,” said Judson Althoff, Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer, Microsoft. “In partnership with Microsoft, ZF is pushing its digital capabilities to the next level and using the Microsoft Cloud and AI solutions to accelerate the delivery of mobility innovations and streamline business operations through a digital work environment that helps its employees shape the future of mobility.”

