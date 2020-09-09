Meet YubiKey 5C NFC, the world’s first security key with both USB-C and NFC

Yubico today announced its latest form factor, the YubiKey 5C NFC. The YubiKey 5C NFC is the world’s first security key with both USB-C and NFC. Similar to other security keys in the YubiKey 5 Series, 5C NFC model is compatible with modern standards like FIDO2 and WebAuthn and it can also be used as a smart card.

The full range of multi-protocol support includes: FIDO2 and WebAuthn, FIDO U2F, PIV (smart card), OATH-HOTP and OATH-TOTP (hash-based and time-based one-time passwords), OpenPGP, YubiOTP, and challenge-response.

“With the ability to work across modern devices, the YubiKey 5C NFC is the perfect fit for securing your at-home workers with ease,” Yubico mentioned in the press release.

You can order the new YubiKey 5C NFC at yubico.com for $55 USD.

Source: Yubikey