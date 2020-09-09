Meet YubiKey 5C NFC, the world’s first security key with both USB-C and NFC

by Pradeep

 

Yubikey

Yubico today announced its latest form factor, the YubiKey 5C NFC. The YubiKey 5C NFC is the world’s first security key with both USB-C and NFC. Similar to other security keys in the YubiKey 5 Series, 5C NFC model is compatible with modern standards like FIDO2 and WebAuthn and it can also be used as a smart card.

The full range of multi-protocol support includes: FIDO2 and WebAuthn, FIDO U2F, PIV (smart card), OATH-HOTP and OATH-TOTP (hash-based and time-based one-time passwords), OpenPGP, YubiOTP, and challenge-response.

“With the ability to work across modern devices, the YubiKey 5C NFC is the perfect fit for securing your at-home workers with ease,” Yubico mentioned in the press release.

You can order the new YubiKey 5C NFC at yubico.com for $55 USD.

Source: Yubikey

Some links in the article may not be viewable as you are using an AdBlocker. Please add us to your whitelist to enable the website to function properly.

Related
Comments