The Samsung Galaxy Flip has a unique Flex Mode which intelligently splits apps between the top and bottom of the screen when in the L-shaped position, allowing for example for a video to be on the top screen and the video controls to be on the bottom ‘base’ side.

With the help of Samsung Google has now updated the YouTube app with better support for Flex Mode, leaving the video at the top and the comment section on the base screen.

The diagram indicates that the screen layout will dynamically adjust when the device is folded to enable the experience, with the non-video section moving to the lower screen, but in normal mode taking advantage of the rather tall screen to show more related videos and comments.

The Flex Mode support is not exclusive to Samsung, and should also be available to other clamshell folding phones such as the Moto Razr.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip users can download the Flex mode-optimized YouTube app from the Google Play Store starting from April 22.

Via the verge