YouTube Music: How to Remove Song from Playlist (Quick Guide)

Want to know how to remove a song from a playlist on YouTube Music? I use the platform daily and listen to music while I work, so I’ve made a bunch of playlists. But from time to time I remove songs that I no longer like.

Here’s how you can do it, as well!

How To Remove a Song from a Playlist on YouTube Music

I’ve covered three methods, depending on your device:

On PC

Follow these steps:

Go to YouTube Music or open the app if you’ve downloaded it. Click on “Library.” Select “Playlists” in your library. Find the song you want to remove and click the three dots next to it. Choose “Remove from playlist.”

Via Android/iOS

The steps are the same for both operating systems. Here’s how to do it:

Open the YouTube Music app.

Tap “ Library .”

.” Choose “ Playlists ” and open the one you want to edit.

” and open the one you want to edit. Locate the song you wish to remove and tap the three dots on the right.

on the right. Select “Remove from playlist.”

So, now you know how to remove a song from a playlist on YouTube Music easily, no matter the device you're using.

If you have any more questions, feel free to ask in the comments!

If you have any more questions, feel free to ask in the comments!