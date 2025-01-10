YouTube Music: How to Remove Song from Playlist (Quick Guide)

Home » Apps

Reading time icon 2 min. read

Calendar icon Published on

by Selma Citakovic 

published on

Share this article

Readers help support MSpoweruser. We may get a commission if you buy through our links. Tooltip Icon

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Key notes

  • YouTube Music allows you to remove specific songs from your playlists without any restrictions.
  • The steps are the same for Windows, Android, and iOS devices.
  • Open YouTube Music and go to Library>Playlists. Click the three dots next to the song and select “Remove from playlist”.
youtube music how to remove song from playlist

Want to know how to remove a song from a playlist on YouTube Music? I use the platform daily and listen to music while I work, so I’ve made a bunch of playlists. But from time to time I remove songs that I no longer like.

Here’s how you can do it, as well!

How To Remove a Song from a Playlist on YouTube Music

I’ve covered three methods, depending on your device:

On PC

Follow these steps:

  1. Go to YouTube Music or open the app if you’ve downloaded it.
  2. Click on “Library.” youtube music home screen
  3. Select “Playlists” in your library.youtube music library
  4. Find the song you want to remove and click the three dots next to it.youtube music three dots next to song in a playlist
  5. Choose “Remove from playlist.”youtube music remove from playlist

Via Android/iOS

The steps are the same for both operating systems. Here’s how to do it:

  • Open the YouTube Music app.
  • Tap “Library.” youtube music app home screen
  • Choose “Playlists” and open the one you want to edit. youtube music app library
  • Locate the song you wish to remove and tap the three dots on the right.youtube music app edit song in playlist
  • Select “Remove from playlist.youtube music app remove from playlist

So, now you know how to remove a song from a playlist on YouTube Music easily, no matter the device you’re using. Moreover, you can learn how to add music to a presentation from YouTube and convert clips to MP3.

If you have any more questions, feel free to ask in the comments!

Selma Citakovic

Selma Citakovic Shield

Content Editor

Selma is a tech fan and editor at MSPU. She is also an experienced writer with a focus on cybersecurity, troubleshooting hardware and operating systems, gaming, and all things Windows.

User forum

0 messages