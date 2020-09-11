YouTube Music crosses 500 million downloads on the Play Store

by Sean Chan

YouTube introduced YouTube Music back in 2018 and since then Google has been working on transitioning from Google Play Music to YouTube Music.

Now, YouTube Music has joined an elite club of 57 apps that have been downloaded over 500 million times from the Play Store. These apps include Dropbox, Netflix, Shareit, etc. YouTube Music has added a host of new features in the last year and is now a decent replacement for Google Play Music app.

If you are someone who has been looking for a good music app then you can go ahead and get YouTube Music from the Google Play Store.

