YouTube introduces Primetime Channels to offer you streaming services subscriptions

YouTube has introduced a new distribution model Primetime Channels to offer users various streaming services subscriptions. With Primetime Channels on YouTube, you will no longer need to jump from app to app to find what you’re looking for. However, it does not include all the streaming services subscriptions you might use, with Netflix being a noteworthy example.

Primetime Channels will let you sign up, browse and watch your favorite TV shows, movies and sports from streaming services such as SHOWTIME®, STARZ, Paramount+, AMC+, ViX+, and more, all directly on YouTube. The content distribution model is very similar to Amazon Prime Video, where you get several add-on channels. Just like Prime Video, you will also be able to buy these subscriptions directly from YouTube.

Google is rolling out an early version of Primetime Channels in the United States. To sign up, head to the Movies & TV hub, and you will be able to choose from over 30 channels, including some popular ones such as NBA League Pass.

After the signup, YouTube will show you content from your Primetime Channels in the YouTube experience. It means you will see content from your favorite streaming alongside videos from your favorite creators on the same page. What’s more? “Primetime Channels homepages will feature shows and movies with curated trailers, behind-the-scenes footage, and cast interviews.”

As you can see in the above image, Primetime Channels does not offer streaming services subscriptions like Netflix, Disney Plus, and Amazon Prime Video. And all of these are top-rated services across the globe, so YouTube’s way of putting users’ favorite content all in one place may not appear to everyone as long as the abovementioned subscription services are unavailable.

However, streaming services that have partnered with YouTube to make Primetime Channels a reality are quite excited about the model.

“We are excited to expand our partnership with YouTube to offer customers of Paramount+ another way to stream the content they love,” said Jeff Shultz, Chief Strategy Officer and Business Development Officer, Paramount Streaming. “This new feature gives us the opportunity to expand our presence on YouTube, broadening our reach and giving consumers even more choice when it comes to streaming the best in entertainment.”

If you are based in the United States, will you use YouTube to watch content from these platforms, or will you prefer to jump from app to app to see your favorite movies, TV shows, or sporting event? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section.