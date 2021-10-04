YouTube has added a useful feature that will make it easier to finish watching a video on your desktop which you started on your smartphone.

The implementation is relatively simple.

If you signed in to the same account on your phone as your PC, if you stop watching a video on your smartphone before it is finished, it will now show up in the mini-player on the web with the label Continue Watching, as can be seen in 9to5Google’s screenshot above.

The feature unfortunately only works one way at present, and there is no feature at present that lets you finish a video on your smartphone that you started on the web.

Continue Watching on the Web is rolling out now and should reach all YouTube users in short order.

via XDA-Dev