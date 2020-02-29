Microsoft announced the Your Phone app for Windows 10 users at Build 2018 and the app became popular pretty quickly. Microsoft has been consistent with the updates and the app recently enabled RCS messaging for Samsung smartphones.

Microsoft has also been following up on user feedback as the company finally removed the 25 photo restriction from Your Phone app last month. Now, Microsoft seems to be working on another popular feedback for the app. Microsoft will soon allow users to drag and drop files to their phone using Your Phone app. This will be a significant feature upgrade for the app as it will allow users to wireless share files faster than Bluetooth. While Bluetooth is great for sharing pictures and text files, it’s not ideal for transferring large files and that’s where Your Phone could come in.

Aggiornamenti Lumia shared the feature image on Twitter but it’s unclear how the feature will work and if it will require significant data. For now, we can only hope that Microsoft has thought it through as this could be an important feature for the app if implemented properly.