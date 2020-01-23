Microsoft has continued to add features to their Your Phone app, which connects your phone and your desktop and allows you to operate your phone from your PC. Today, Microsoft has released a new update for Your Phone app which brings one of the most requested features to the app.

Starting today, Your Phone users will have access to 2000 of their most recent photos on the PC. The limit was earlier set to 25 photos which was frankly low compared to the amount of pictures users click on their smartphones. With the new update, this limit has been extended to 2000 so you can head to Your Phone > Photos to access 2000 of most recent photos.

You asked, we listened! The #YourPhone app now gives you instant access to your last 2000 photos! ???? https://t.co/O4uVnBwibI — Vishnu Nath ???????? (@VishnuNath) January 23, 2020

Personally, I would have liked it more if Microsoft had allowed syncing whole folders as that would make it easier to find a particular photo. That being said, this is a good start and 2000 pictures should be enough to cover all kinds of scenarios where users are taking advantage of the Your Phone app.