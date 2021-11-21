If you are having issues with the sound on your iPhone 12, Apple may be willing to fix it for free.

According to a statement to Khaleej Times the company said:

“Apple has determined that a very small percentage of iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro devices may experience sound issues due to a component that might fail on the receiver module. Affected devices were manufactured between October 2020 and April 2021.”

Reportedly the iPhone 12 Mini and iPhone 12 Max are not affected.

Apple notes the following symptoms of the issue.

“If your iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 Pro does not emit sound from the receiver when you make or receive calls, it may be eligible for service. Apple or an Apple authorized Service Provider will service eligible devices, free of charge.”

The free warranty service will only be available for 2 years after the first iPhone 12 was sold (ie. another year from around now) so if you are having symptoms it may be best for Apple to check it out.

