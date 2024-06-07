You'll soon be able to text 911 on Google Messages via RCS. It's better than iMessage

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Google Messages feature to text 911 is finally catching up with iMessage, if not better. Besides simple texting, it will soon let you send HD images and precise locations without the need for a cellular network.

Google, partnering with RapidSOS, has recently announced that this update is coming out for folks in the US starting this winter. The best part of it? You can also send high-res images & videos, share precise location & medical info, and confirm message delivery & response.

It is now made possible through RCS (Rich Communication Service), especially for areas without text-to-911 support. And it’s not the only related feature that’s announced, as Google and RapidSOS also partnered up last year to relay critical medical data to first responders when a user calls 911.

This feature, available on select devices like Google Pixel and Nothing Phone 1, sends emergency information such as age, weight, and allergies via RapidSOS, which is used by over 15,000 emergency agencies.

At a chaotic time of emergency, RCS may be a better option than traditional SMS. It uses data/Wi-Fi for messaging instead of relying on a cellular network for messaging and is capable of sending precise locations & sending high-res images and videos.

A somewhat similar feature has been available on Apple’s iMessage service for quite some time. You can text the emergency service, and then your iPhone or Apple Watch will enter emergency mode for 30 minutes. Can it send images though? Unfortunately, not really.