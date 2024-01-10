You'll soon be able to shop smarter at Walmart using Microsoft-powered GenAI

A new tool called "Walmart InHome Replenishment" is also on the way.

The hype of AI doesn’t seem to die down any time soon. Besides using it to build better batteries, Microsoft has now joined forces with Walmart at CES 2024 this week to use the generative AI (GenAI) tool to help you shop better.

How does it work? Well, teams over at Redmond combined its AI and Walmart’s data to create this tool, which will roll out to website and Android users later this year. It’s already available for iOS users.

So, instead of searching for specific brands, you can search for scenarios or situations to find relevant products. For instance, if you type “plan a football watch party” into the Walmart app, it will suggest products like Doritos chips and soda.

“Using a combination of Walmart proprietary data and technology and large language models, including those available in Microsoft Azure OpenAI Service, as well as retail-specific models built by Walmart, the new design serves up a curated list of the personalized items a shopper is looking for,” says Microsoft in the announcement.

Microsoft, which later came “under fire” for aggressively adding AI into almost everything (ahem, the new Copilot key), is also showing off the new “Walmart InHome Replenishment.”

It uses AI to automatically reorder household essentials and deliver them directly to customers’ refrigerators, those who’d subscribed for the InHome delivery service.