Microsoft Teams will soon allow you to set group profile pictures

Microsoft is hard at work making sure the Teams users continue to get new features for a better experience. The software giant releases a plethora of new features for Teams every month and will do so this month and beyond. For example, in March, Microsoft is planning to introduce a new feature that will allow Teams users to set profile pictures to group chats.

According to the Microsoft 365 Roadmap page (Feature ID: 119305), Microsoft is working on allowing Teams group chat members to upload an image or use pre-selected illustrations and emojis as profile pictures in group chats. The company believes Group chat profile pictures will “reflect your team and group chat topic”.

Microsoft will start rolling out being able to set profile pictures in Teams group chats for both Windows and Mac users in March. That said, the release timeline is tentative, meaning it can get delayed to a later month if things don’t go as planned.

Apart from the group chat profile feature, Microsoft is planning to add the ability to let users join Teams meetings just by scanning a QR code. That feature is being planned to be rolled out in April. If you’re using Android, the Redmond tech giant will introduce a useful native screen recording capability for your phone in March. Microsoft will also bring lots of new functions to Teams this month, including strengthening the integration across Outlook and Microsoft Teams.

If you’re a Microsoft Teams user, which upcoming Teams feature are you excited about the most? Let us know in the comments section.