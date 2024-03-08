You'll soon be able to add header/footer on Word for Web a whole lot easier

All of these features are now available to all Word for the web users.

Microsoft has recently just updated Word for Web, not too long after bringing the checklists feature to the app that surprisingly took this long to arrive.

As announced this week, new formatting options have now arrived. Now, you’re able to add header/footer on Word for Web with just a few clicks, change layouts from single to multi-column, and display line numbers.

Unexpectedly, Microsoft took so long to introduce these features to the Web app, considering they have already been available in the now-AI-powered Word application.

And it’s pretty much self-explanatory: for the header/footer, you can go Insert > Header & Footer just like how you do on the app, and then choose between consistent formatting across pages or customization per page.

By going to Layout > Columns, you can also select preset options or customize further using the More Columns feature. And for the last feature to display line numbers, well, you can activate this functionality through Layout > Line Numbers > Continuous.

Speaking of Copilot in Microsoft Word, it isn’t quite like having a human colleague sitting beside you, but it’s a pretty close digital assistant. What it can do is help you generate a first draft for your document, rewrite and edit the grammar, assist you in research, summarize a long paragraph, and more.