Microsoft will soon make it easier for you to know how to balance your Praise sent vs Praise received in Microsoft Teams.

The Praise app in Microsoft Teams is designed to help recognize the effort that goes into the wide-ranging, collaborative work that Teams users do. Users can send Praise to their colleagues through the messaging extension pinned to the Teams messaging bar for most users or through the Microsoft Viva Insights app in Teams.

Microsoft is introducing a new Praise history feature, which will allow users to view their sent and received praise over the past six months. Praise history will be shown in Viva Insights and will include Praise sent from both the messaging extension and the Viva Insights app. Additionally, all Praise sent in Teams will include a link for users to view their personal Praise history in the Viva Insights Teams app.

The feature will allow users to scratch each other’s back and make sure support sent is being equally returned.

Praise History will begin in mid-November and be complete by the end of November. Praise sent and received history will automatically begin tracking for users in the Viva Insights Praise dashboard. Admins can disable Praise history by disabling Praise in the Teams admin centre – doing so will disable Praise messaging extension, Praise in the Viva Insights app, and Praise history. The addition of this feature will honour existing admin settings by default.