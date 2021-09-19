Microsoft has announced that Microsoft Teams will soon be able to use the desktop client to join meetings anonymously across different clouds.

Currently, if you want to join a meeting hosted in a different cloud to one of your tenant, you are directed to use the Teams web experience. Microsoft says they are improving the experience to allow users to join meetings across clouds from their desktop app anonymously.

The improvement will begin rolling this out in mid-October and expect to complete the rollout by late November.

There will be 3 phases as part of this overall rollout:

Phase 1: Standard and GCC customers will be able to join meetings in GCC-High and DOD clouds.

Phase 2: GCC-High customers will be able to to join meetings in Standard, GCC and DOD clouds.

Phase 3: DOD customers will be able to join meetings in Standard, GCC, and GCC-High clouds.

The change honours the existing setting for Anonymous users can join a meeting. Admins should review their existing settings for ‘Anonymous users can join a meeting‘ to ensure the correct experience is enabled for your organization.