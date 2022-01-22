Microsoft has announced that it is releasing two new Graph connectors for Atlassian Confluence and Jira.

With Microsoft Graph connectors, organizations can index third-party data so it appears in Microsoft Search results. This feature expands the types of content sources that are searchable in your Microsoft 365 productivity apps and the broader Microsoft ecosystem. The third-party data can be hosted on-premises or in the public or private clouds.

With the Microsoft Graph connector for Confluence cloud, you would be able to index and search for Confluence pages and blogs from any of Microsoft Search endpoints like Bing, SharePoint, Office.com etc. Similarly, with the Graph connector for Jira cloud, you will be able to index and search for Jira issues and tickets.

Admins will be able to configure the Graph connectors from the Microsoft 365 Admin Center. Refer to the documentation page for Confluence and Jira connectors to learn more about the setup process.