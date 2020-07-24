Another Microsoft executive has teased us with a Surface Duo, this time Liat Benzur, CVP Modern Life & Device.

2 kids. 2 different math apps being played simultaneously. 1 ?foldable device?. 2 happy moms. pic.twitter.com/GGo5bxmqDu — liat benzur (@LiatBenZur) July 18, 2020

Posted a few days ago, the picture shows off the multitasking ability of the dual-screened device.

While many Android devices offer split-screen multi-tasking, in most cases the resulting screens are too small to do anything useful. The 5.6-inch screens on each half of of the Surface Duo actually offer practical multitasking which is much more likely to be used day to day.

The Surface Duo us expected to be launched very soon. The device offers a Snapdragon 855 SoC which will be paired with 6 GB of RAM and 64/256 GB of storage. The device will also have two AMOLED 5.6-inch screens with a resolution of 1800 x 1350, with biometrics supplied via a fingerprint reader. Microsoft reportedly also included a 3,460 mAh battery to power the hardware. The device is set to run Android 10 with Microsoft Launcher as the UI, with Microsoft reportedly working on an Android 11 update soon after launch.

Microsoft is reportedly trying to launch the device before the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2, which really only leaves next week for its debut.