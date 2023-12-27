You may still be able to buy banned Apple Watches amidst Masimo lawsuit … for now

Read the affiliate disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser effortlessly and without spending any money. Read more

Readers help support MSPoweruser. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

The United States International Trade Commission (ITC) has finally granted Apple a temporary halt over the Apple Watch ban, not too long after the company requested.

The ban will be paused until US Customs decides if the changes that Apple is making to the smartwatch can resolve the patent issue.

“While the interim stay is in effect, Apple must comply with the same bond requirements set forth by the Commission in the Remedial Orders governing the Presidential Review Period,” the court’s document reads.

In case you missed what’s going on, Masimo had accused Apple of patent infringement and taken the tech giant to court. Judges have previously determined that the blood oxygen sensor technology in the Apple Watch violated five infringements across two of Masimo’s patents.

Apple then stopped selling Apple Watch Series 9 and Apple Watch Ultra 2 last week (starting December 24) amidst the ongoing Apple vs Masimo lawsuit. No words from Apple on whether it’s going to resume sales just yet.

The Joe Biden administration had the opportunity to veto the decision, but decided not to move forward with it, thus allowing the import ban to stand.