You can now share Spotify & Apple Music songs to TikTok a lot easier

How do I find a TikTok song? Well, both Spotify and TikTok may have just made it a lot easier.

The music streaming and video-sharing platforms have now launched new integrations to make music sharing and discovery better. From now on, Spotify users can share their favorite content directly to TikTok, either on the Feed (FYP or Stories) using TikTok’s green screen or Photo Mode, or through direct messages.

“Going forward, we’ll continue to introduce new features and integrations that connect artists and creators with millions of fans across the globe, so stay tuned,” Spotify promises in the announcement.

In a similar fashion, TikTok also introduced the “Share to TikTok” feature which Apple Music and Spotify users can use to share tracks, albums, and playlists with a link back to the original content on those streaming services. And, if you use Spotify, you can also save songs from Instagram to your Spotify library with a single tap.

These two features are available on both iOS and Android devices.

TikTok is so popular that it now changes the music industry, especially in the age of the internet, for better or worse.

The platform helps creators promote their music, with some older songs gaining new popularity. It somehow becomes a staple way to promote songs and a part of an artist’s promotional efforts, but it often backfires as sometimes artists do face pressure to create something that could go “viral” instead of following their artistry belief.

As a result, artists and record labels often team up with influencers to create one of those “TikTok dances” to promote their songs. The app also lets marketers use creative strategies like augmented reality effects to promote songs.

But that’s not always the case. Universal Music Group (UMG) has previously pulled its entire catalog, including music from Taylor Swift, BTS, and Abba, from TikTok over issues with low artist pay, AI deepfake concerns, and safety. This move could affect up to 80% of TikTok’s music, though TikTok disputes this estimate.