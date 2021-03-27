While Mixed Reality still has to take the world by storm, the use cases for the Microsoft HoloLens 2 keep increasing, and in their latest move, Microsoft has made the device more accessible by offering the headset with interest-free financing.
If you are in the USA you can now purchase the handset interest-free on the following terms:
- 18 monthly payments at $194.44/month + tax
- 24 monthly payments at $145.83/month + tax
- 30 monthly payments at $116.67/month + tax
- 36 monthly payments at $97.22/month + tax
With the Developer Edition, you also get the following benefits worth $1,250 for free:
- $500 of Azure credit
- three-month Unity Pro subscription worth $450
- three-month subscription to Pixyz Plugin valued at $300
The deal may be particularly useful if your company wants to experiment with Microsoft Mesh, Microsoft’s new collaborative mixed reality environment.
If you qualify, check out the deal at Microsoft here.
