While Mixed Reality still has to take the world by storm, the use cases for the Microsoft HoloLens 2 keep increasing, and in their latest move, Microsoft has made the device more accessible by offering the headset with interest-free financing.

If you are in the USA you can now purchase the handset interest-free on the following terms:

18 monthly payments at $194.44/month + tax

24 monthly payments at $145.83/month + tax

30 monthly payments at $116.67/month + tax

36 monthly payments at $97.22/month + tax

With the Developer Edition, you also get the following benefits worth $1,250 for free:

$500 of Azure credit

three-month Unity Pro subscription worth $450

three-month subscription to Pixyz Plugin valued at $300

The deal may be particularly useful if your company wants to experiment with Microsoft Mesh, Microsoft’s new collaborative mixed reality environment.

If you qualify, check out the deal at Microsoft here.