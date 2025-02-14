You can now play NFL 25 for free on Xbox, but only for a limited time

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Microsoft is back with yet another Free Play Days for Xbox. And with that, Xbox is giving Xbox Game Pass members access to play NHL 25 for free, but only until February 16.

For NHL 25, the promotion is available for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, Standard, and Core members. Developed by EA, this season’s hockey game features a new gameplay intelligence system called ICE-Q to give you more control on the ice.

Other than that, NHL 25 also revamps its Franchise Mode, a new live events structure, and a simpler XP progression system across different modes like Hockey Ultimate Team (HUT) and Chel.

The game is currently discounted on the Xbox Store at $27,99 for the Standard edition and $39,99 for its Delux. You can also still have a limited-time free trial if you have EA Play.

Some other titles, including Jujutsu Kaisen Cursed Clash, Dying Light, and For the King, are also available to try for free during this promotional event.

Earlier this month, Microsoft also offered Free Play Days for Call of Duty: Black Ops 6, and you could even play the multiplayer and zombie modes for free until February 9. And if you are interested, you can purchase it at a discount after the event ends.

The event, which concluded earlier this month, also featured NBA 2K25 for Game Pass members and Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutants Unleashed for all players.