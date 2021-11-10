You can now download Windows 11 Build 22499 ISO images

Microsoft today released the Windows 11 Preview Build 22499 to the Dev Channel Insiders. This new Windows 11 build comes with the ability to quickly share the content from open app windows directly from the taskbar to Teams meeting calls. The Clock app in this build now supports signing in with Microsoft work and school accounts.

Microsoft today also announced that Windows 11 Build 22499 ISOs are now available for download.

Users updating from Builds 22000.xxx, or earlier, to newer Dev Channel builds using the latest Dev Channel ISO, may receive the following warning message: The build you are trying to install is Flight Signed. To continue installing, enable flight signing. If you receive this message, press the Enable button, reboot the PC, and retry the update.

You can download the Windows 11 Build 22499 ISOs here.