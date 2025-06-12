You Can Now Auto-Generate Google Forms Using Gemini Using Prompts or Files - Here's How

Google rolled out a new feature in Google Forms called “Help me create,” powered by Gemini. This update lets users auto-generate draft forms by typing a prompt or linking a file, like a Google Doc, Sheet, Slide, or even a PDF.

You no longer need to build forms from scratch. When you open a blank form at Google Forms , you’ll see a “Help me create” prompt box. You can enter a description like “feedback form for a client workshop” or paste a link to an existing file. Gemini will use that input to generate a draft form. You can then review it, tweak it, or hit Insert to add it directly.

If the results aren’t great, you can click Retry to get a new version or adjust your prompt for a better match.

This feature supports basic forms but doesn’t yet handle multi-section forms or quizzes. Teachers, marketers, and team leads can still use it to speed up form creation by pulling content from project notes, lesson plans, or meeting docs.

It’s available to users on Business Standard, Business Plus, Enterprise Standard, Enterprise Plus, and Gemini Education or AI Premium plans. Former Gemini Business and Enterprise add-on users are included too.

The feature started rolling out on June 11 for Rapid Release domains and will start on July 7 for Scheduled Release domains. Each rollout phase takes up to 15 days.

Users and admins need to enable smart features and personalization in settings for it to work. Currently, it supports English only. Google has built in feedback tools, so users can rate form suggestions as helpful or not.

Gemini’s arrival in Google Forms is part of a bigger push to embed generative tools throughout Workspace. While it won’t build complex forms yet, it cuts down the time it takes to get started.

