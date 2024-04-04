You can now access Cohere's Command R+ model in Azure AI. In fact, it's better than GPT-4 Turbo
Cohere boasts that it's better than GPT-4 Turbo & other models.
Microsoft has recently announced that Command R+, Cohere’s enterprise-grade LLM that could dethrone GPT-4 Turbo, has now arrived on Azure AI. It is now one of the 1,600 models that are available in the service.
Launched on Thursday, Cohere boasts that its model is a massive upgrade from the previous Command R. With 10 supported languages, like English, Japanese, French, Japanese, and more, Command R+ has 104B parameters, built with multi-step Tool Use and retrieval augmented generation (RAG), and has context length of 128, both in 4-bit and 8-bit versions.
Cohere’s model is cheaper than OpenAI’s GPT-4 Turbo, and after Azure, it will expand to other platforms in the near future.
And it does more than just generate text. With Tool Use, Command R+ can also use tools to think like a human, make choices, and automate business tasks. It works smoothly with other tools and systems, making work easier in areas like finance, HR, sales, marketing, and customer support.
Azure AI does offer a wide selection of models from various AI tech companies, including Databricks, Deci AI, Meta, Mistral AI, OpenAI, Stability, and others. Now, with the inclusion of Command R+ in Azure AI Studio and support from tools like Azure AI Content Safety and Azure AI Search, the platform has become even more comprehensive and secure.
Check out Command R+ on HuggingFace and Cohere’s site.