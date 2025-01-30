You can also try DeepSeek R1 on Azure AI & GitHub

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Microsoft is opening up its Azure AI Foundry and GitHub platforms DeepSeek R1, the popular AI model from China that (at the time of publishing) seems to have a competitive edge against OpenAI.

Asha Sharma, Microsoft’s corporate VP for AI Platform, says that as a part of Azure AI Foundry, DeepSeek R1 gives your business a scalable, secure, and enterprise-ready AI platform with built-in safety and compliance features.

“One of the key advantages of using DeepSeek R1 or any other model on Azure AI Foundry is the speed at which developers can experiment, iterate, and integrate AI into their workflows,” Sharma says.

DeepSeek claimed that it’s built its model using just $6 million and older Nvidia H100 GPUs, a cost-effective solution against the ever-expensive AI boom. But while it’s an impressive model, concerns still remain, especially with its heavy censorship when answering queries about the Chinese government.

But as it arrives on Microsoft’s AI platforms, Sharma reassures, “DeepSeek R1 has undergone rigorous red teaming and safety evaluations, including automated assessments of model behavior and extensive security reviews to mitigate potential risks.”

Microsoft is also moving fast to bring the open-source model to its Copilot+ PCs and make it NPU-optimized. It will start with Snapdragon X and later Intel Core Ultra 200V. But if there are concerns that your data will be sent to China for using it, Microsoft says that everything will run locally and already polished for better safety.

Perplexity, a popular AI-power search engine tool, has also hosted DeepSeek in their product, but it’s US-hosted and won’t be censored like its original.