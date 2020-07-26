When Microsoft originally launched the Surface Book 4 the design astounded us, but now, several years later, it has started to get a bit long in the tooth.

Yanko Design have posted a new concept created by Ryan Smalley which still combined a traditional laptop with a tablet, but in an altogether more solid construction, courtesy of a second hinge in the display cover.

They note, if required, it would allow the display to float above the keyboard like Apple’s new and iconic iPad Pro keyboard cover.

We have of course seem this design before with the HP Folio, but an all-metal design would be somewhat more mainstream.

What do our readers think of this look? Let us know below.