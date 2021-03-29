Xiaomi announces a wireless charging pad with 19 coils for just $91

At its media event today, Xiaomi today announced a new high-end wireless charging pad. This new wireless charging pad features 19 coils allowing users to charge 3 devices simultaneously. Because of 19 coils, users can place the devices anywhere on the charging pad. Also, each device can charge up to 20W. As expected, Xiaomi is pricing this project aggressively. Xiaomi wireless charging pad will be available for just $91 (600 RMB).

Xiaomi today also announced an 80W wireless charger that will just cost around $76 USD.