Xiaomi today announced a 5G smartphone that will cost just 349 Euro

Xiaomi today announced the new Mi 10 Lite 5G, an affordable mid-range smartphone with 5G network connectivity support. The Mi 10 Lite 5G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor with LiquidCool tech, LPDDR4x RAM and 64/128GB UFS 2.1 storage for decent performance. On the back of the device, you will have a quad-camera setup that includes a 48MP main camera for great imaging experience.

For long battery life, the Mi 10 Lite 5G comes with a 4160mAh battery with support for 20W fast charging. The device will weigh 192 grams and it is 7.98mm thick.

This main highlight of Mi 10 Lite 5G is its price. You will be able to buy the Mi 10 Lite 5G smartphone for just 349 Euro in May.

via: rquandt