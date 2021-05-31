Xiaomi has just taken the smartphone charging lead with its amazing new Hypercharge system which can charge at 200W wired and 120W wirelessly.

This means their charger can change a 4000 mAh battery to full in only 8 minutes via the wire and 15 minutes wirelessly.

Charge up to 100% in just 8 minutes using wired charging and 15 minutes wirelessly! #XiaomiHyperCharge Too good to be true? Check out the timer yourself! #InnovationForEveryone pic.twitter.com/muBTPkRchl — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) May 31, 2021

The system is being demonstrated on a custom-built Mi 11 Pro. It is not known when Xiaomi will release the system for off the shelf handsets.