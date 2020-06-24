Rumors of Chinese manufacture Xiaomi working on its first foldable device have been doing the rounds for a while now. While we don’t know much about what its first foldable looks like, nor do we know anything about its specs, the company recently purchased ultra-thin glass covers, suggesting that just like the Galaxy Z Flip, Xiaomi’s upcoming foldable phone may also feature a UTG(short for Ultra Thin Glass) display.

Besides the fact that Xiaomi might use a UTG display in its upcoming foldable phone, we also got to know some other exciting details about its future foldable phones. In a new patent, the company has shown how the front and the rear camera of its future foldable smartphone can work at the same.

When folded, the camera 13, 14, and 15 all are facing the user, which means you’re getting a triple camera system for capturing selfies. As Seekdevice explained:

When the camera 13 of the folded mobile phone is facing the user, the cameras 14 and 15 are also facing the user. At this time, the user can call one or more of the cameras 13, 14 and 15 through the foldable mobile phone for self-shooting and video calling, and use the camera 13, 14 and 15 as the front camera at the same time. When the camera 13 of the foldable mobile phone is facing away from the user, the user can also call one or more of the camera 13, camera 14, and camera 15 to shoot. The camera 15 is used as a rear camera at the same time, which can enhance the rear camera capability of the foldable mobile phone.

Of course, this is just a patent at this moment, which means Xiaomi may or may not materialize the whole idea, and, therefore, just like many other patents, this may never see the light of the day.