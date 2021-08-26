Xiaomi India announces Mi NoteBook Pro and Ultra with premium features and affordable price tag

Xiaomi India today announced two new Windows laptops with premium features and affordable price tag. Mi Notebook Pro and Mi Notebook Ultra are the two laptops. You can read about them in detail below.
Mi Notebook Ultra:
- Mi TrueLife+ 15.6-inch Display:
- 3200×2000 resolution
- 16:10 aspect ratio
- 242 PPI
- 89.1%Screen to Body Ratio
- 100% sRGB Wide Colour Gamut
- 90 Hz refresh rate
- TUV Rheinland Low Blue Light protection
- Design:
- Made from 6-series aerospace grade aluminium alloy.
- Thin: 17.9mm, Light: 1.7kg
- Robust Hinge: Tested for up to 30000 operations
- 170 Grit Sandblasted Texture
- 2 in 1 Fingerprint Reader + Power Button
- Keyboard and Trackpad:
- Full Size Keyboard and Larger Trackpad
- 3 Level Backlight Off?Bright?Brighter
- 5,000,000 times each key is rated to last 5M strikes
- 1.5 mm Deep key travel
- Performance:
- Intel 11th-Generation Tigerlake H35
- Intel Iris Xe Graphics
- Thick 6mm Diameter Heat Pipe and Large Diameter Fan for sustained performance.
- Up to 16GB high speed 3200MHz dual channel memory
- 512GB NVMe SSD
- Connectivity:
- WiFi 6
- Bluetooth 5.1
- Thunderbolt 4 and Type C USB
- 12 Hr+ All Day Battery, 65W USB C charger
- Price: 59,999 INR ($810 USD)
Mi Notebook Pro:
- Mi TrueLife+ 14-inch Display:
- 2.5k resolution with 215 PPI
- 16:10 aspect ratio
- 89.1%Screen to Body Ratio
- 100% sRGB Wide Colour Gamut
- TUV Rheinland Low Blue Light protection
- Design:
- Made from 6-series aerospace grade aluminium alloy.
- Thin: 17.3mm, Light: 1.46kg
- Robust Hinge: Tested for up to 30000 operations
- 170 Grit Sandblasted Texture
- 2 in 1 Fingerprint Reader + Power Button
- Keyboard and Trackpad:
- Full Size Keyboard and Larger Trackpad
- 3 Level Backlight Off?Bright?Brighter
- 5,000,000 times each key is rated to last 5M strikes
- 1.3 mm Deep key travel
- Performance:
- Intel 11th-Generation Tigerlake H35
- Intel Iris Xe Graphics
- Thick 6mm Diameter Heat Pipe and Large Diameter Fan for sustained performance.
- Up to 16GB high speed 3200MHz dual channel memory
- 512GB NVMe SSD
- Connectivity:
- WiFi 6
- Bluetooth 5.1
- Thunderbolt 4 and Type C USB
- 11 Hr+ All Day Battery, 65W USB C charger
- Price: 56,999 INR ($770 USD)
Source: Xiaomi
